Smart Block Chain City Price Reaches $0.34 on Exchanges (SBCC)

Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Over the last seven days, Smart Block Chain City has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Smart Block Chain City token can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001651 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Smart Block Chain City has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $71,188.00 worth of Smart Block Chain City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Smart Block Chain City Token Profile

Smart Block Chain City was first traded on February 28th, 2022. Smart Block Chain City’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Smart Block Chain City is medium.com/@sbccblokchain. Smart Block Chain City’s official Twitter account is @sbcc_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Smart Block Chain City’s official website is sbcc.world.

Smart Block Chain City Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SBCC is a blockchain infrastructure development project that is the foundation of smart cities.”

