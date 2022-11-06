Sourceless (STR) Price Down 5.9% This Week

Sourceless (STR) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Sourceless has a total market cap of $168.01 million and approximately $13.00 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sourceless has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,884.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00007592 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005852 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019709 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00039324 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00047342 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00023044 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004739 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.15 or 0.00249726 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

STR is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00720079 USD and is down -13.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $414.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

