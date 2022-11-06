Stableford Capital II LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stableford Capital II LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 135.0% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $284.03. 4,399,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,296,098. The firm has a market cap of $290.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.57. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

