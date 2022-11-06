Stableford Capital II LLC Has $1 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stableford Capital II LLC reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $41,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $58,000. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.78. 3,922,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,501,241. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $183.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.35 and a 200 day moving average of $170.82.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

