Stableford Capital II LLC Reduces Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Stableford Capital II LLC lowered its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 12,675 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 40.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 23.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 26.2% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,693 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,427 shares in the company, valued at $13,165,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,546 shares of company stock valued at $25,744,072 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.83. 7,357,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,890,105. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.28 and its 200-day moving average is $136.66. The company has a market cap of $185.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.80.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

