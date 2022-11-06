Stableford Capital II LLC Sells 284 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Stableford Capital II LLC trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,549 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.9% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 3,138 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 597 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $5.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $538.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,513,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,285. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $522.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $514.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.00 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $502.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $635.00 to $615.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

