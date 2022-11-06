Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.40-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.48 billion-$36.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.82 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $100.04.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock traded up $7.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.86. 20,194,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,668,931. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.79. Starbucks has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 69.50%.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $530,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in Starbucks by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 5,400 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

