Starname Trading Down 1.8% This Week (IOV)

Starname (IOV) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 6th. During the last week, Starname has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. Starname has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $1,875.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starname coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.05 or 0.00588236 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,461.60 or 0.30640252 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000288 BTC.

About Starname

Starname launched on September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starname’s official website is starname.me.

Starname Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname. IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starname using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

