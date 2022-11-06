State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 3,800 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.1% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $166,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,192,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,191,787,000 after acquiring an additional 157,098 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 492,443.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475,628 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,143,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,780,439,000 after acquiring an additional 62,329 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,392,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,889,267,000 after acquiring an additional 23,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,238,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,459,221,000 after acquiring an additional 143,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.70. The company had a trading volume of 40,173,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,846,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.22 and a 200 day moving average of $110.32. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $152.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,221 shares of company stock worth $20,099,793 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.88.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

