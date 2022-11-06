STP (STPT) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $75.22 Million

STP (STPT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One STP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0431 or 0.00000203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. STP has a market cap of $75.22 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, STP has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,190.16 or 0.99995082 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008026 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006654 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019424 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00038519 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00048059 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000406 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00022898 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,746,586,944 tokens. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,648,670,278.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04330582 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $2,398,708.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

