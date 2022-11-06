Suku Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.85 Million (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Suku token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0664 or 0.00000316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Suku has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. Suku has a total market capitalization of $11.85 million and $7.82 million worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.47 or 0.00587901 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,431.22 or 0.30622794 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Suku Token Profile

Suku launched on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world. The official message board for Suku is medium.com/suku.

Suku Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

