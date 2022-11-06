SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) vs. Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Financial Analysis

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) and Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SunPower and Kopin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunPower -10.51% -4.15% -1.05% Kopin -30.22% -41.57% -26.31%

Risk & Volatility

SunPower has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kopin has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

36.6% of SunPower shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.4% of Kopin shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of SunPower shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Kopin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SunPower and Kopin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunPower 5 7 4 0 1.94 Kopin 0 0 1 0 3.00

SunPower presently has a consensus target price of $21.82, suggesting a potential upside of 24.49%. Given SunPower’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SunPower is more favorable than Kopin.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SunPower and Kopin’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunPower $1.32 billion 2.31 -$37.36 million ($0.90) -19.48 Kopin $45.67 million 2.21 -$13.43 million ($0.17) -6.35

Kopin has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SunPower. SunPower is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kopin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SunPower beats Kopin on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SunPower

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements. It also offers commercial roof, carport, and ground mounted systems; and post-installation monitoring and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides residential leasing services, as well as sells inverters manufactured by third parties. It primarily serves investors, financial institutions, project developers, electric utilities, independent power producers, commercial and governmental entities, production home builders, residential owners, and small commercial building owners. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. SunPower Corporation is a subsidiary of TotalEnergies SE.

About Kopin

(Get Rating)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, head-mounted and hand-held systems, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems. The company's products are used in soldier, avionic, armored vehicle and training, and simulation defense applications; industrial, public safety, and medical headsets; 3D optical inspection systems; and consumer augmented reality and virtual reality wearable headsets systems. Kopin Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.

