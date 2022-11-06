Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.73% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SYNH. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Syneos Health from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Syneos Health to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair cut Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Syneos Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.30.
Syneos Health Trading Down 46.2 %
Shares of SYNH traded down $22.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,363,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,440. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.07 and a 200 day moving average of $63.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.75. Syneos Health has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $104.18.
About Syneos Health
Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.
