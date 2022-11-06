TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target Cut to $26.00

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $34.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TIXT. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.70.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance

NYSE:TIXT traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.15. 318,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,938. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.06 and its 200-day moving average is $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. TELUS International has a 1-year low of $20.73 and a 1-year high of $37.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $624.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that TELUS International will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,118,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,253,000 after buying an additional 589,026 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 14.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,536,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,798,000 after acquiring an additional 699,567 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 35.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,615,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,544,000 after acquiring an additional 421,615 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 13.3% during the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,542,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,611,000 after acquiring an additional 181,331 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA grew its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 1,497,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,011,000 after purchasing an additional 27,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.