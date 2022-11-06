TELUS (NYSE:TU) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. TELUS had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. TELUS updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

TELUS Trading Up 4.5 %

TU traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,749,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,556. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.65. TELUS has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

TELUS Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.258 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of TELUS

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TU. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TELUS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$34.50 to C$31.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 1st quarter worth about $528,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in TELUS by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,494 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in TELUS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $452,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in TELUS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in TELUS by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,418 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

