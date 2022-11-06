TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $370.32 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0378 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $370.32 million and $39.46 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00089339 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00069614 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000578 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002006 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015178 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00025480 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001352 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006868 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000292 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 10,254,324,366 coins and its circulating supply is 9,807,999,008 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
