TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading 7.7% Lower This Week

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 6th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for $0.0361 or 0.00000173 BTC on major exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $354.49 million and $39.74 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00087727 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00069315 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000569 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001976 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00014843 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00024945 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001341 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006650 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000296 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 10,254,324,366 coins and its circulating supply is 9,807,996,347 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
