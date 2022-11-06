TPI Fund Managers Ltd Has $14.37 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd lowered its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 175,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,554 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 2.4% of TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $14,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,188,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,730,426,000 after buying an additional 251,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,944,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,870,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,878 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,366,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,289,334,000 after acquiring an additional 987,792 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,499,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $776,620,000 after acquiring an additional 592,937 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,652,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,811,000 after acquiring an additional 125,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

TSM stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,786,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,650,560. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $324.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

