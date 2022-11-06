TPI Fund Managers Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,255 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 90.6% in the first quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NKE traded up $5.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.79. The company had a trading volume of 11,511,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,247,354. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet cut NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Argus lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

