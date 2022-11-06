Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.44-0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44. Under Armour also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.44-$0.48 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Under Armour from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Under Armour from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. William Blair lowered Under Armour from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.23.

Shares of UAA stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,974,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,485,164. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.39. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $27.28.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Under Armour had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter worth $29,478,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,911,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,918,000 after buying an additional 1,017,211 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Under Armour by 145.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,575,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,126,000 after purchasing an additional 934,318 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Under Armour by 265.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 818,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 594,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Under Armour by 293.4% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 664,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,306,000 after purchasing an additional 495,423 shares in the last quarter. 34.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

