United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

United Airlines Price Performance

NASDAQ UAL traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.62. 9,718,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,249,770. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 1.35. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.79.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.66. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Airlines will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UAL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered United Airlines to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on United Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna downgraded United Airlines from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on United Airlines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on United Airlines to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.85.

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,186,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in United Airlines by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in United Airlines by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,378,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,255,000 after purchasing an additional 438,872 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 286,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,183,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. 63.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.