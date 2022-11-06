Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 2.8% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $2,787,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 116.2% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.42. 1,643,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,945. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

