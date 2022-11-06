VirtualMeta One Day Volume Reaches $5.00 (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 6th. During the last week, VirtualMeta has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One VirtualMeta token can currently be bought for about $0.0267 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VirtualMeta has a market cap of $61.41 million and $5.00 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VirtualMeta alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.47 or 0.00587901 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,431.22 or 0.30622794 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000306 BTC.

About VirtualMeta

VirtualMeta’s launch date was March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. The official website for VirtualMeta is vmeta.studio. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VirtualMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.02670288 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VirtualMeta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VirtualMeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VirtualMeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VirtualMeta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.