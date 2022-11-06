Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-3.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.21. Vontier also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.00-$3.05 EPS.

Vontier Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:VNT traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.76. 1,840,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,305. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average is $22.79. Vontier has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $34.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Vontier had a return on equity of 95.70% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vontier will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 3.72%.

VNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Vontier from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Insider Transactions at Vontier

In other news, CEO Mark D. Morelli purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $34,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,034,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark D. Morelli purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $34,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,034,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,276.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vontier

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Vontier by 90.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 89,500.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the second quarter worth about $161,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 24.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the second quarter worth about $220,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.