VRES Price Reaches $1.41 on Major Exchanges (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded up 18.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. VRES has a market cap of $3.53 billion and approximately $648.00 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VRES token can currently be purchased for about $1.41 or 0.00006656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VRES has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

VRES Token Profile

VRES (CRYPTO:VRS) is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 1.19091836 USD and is down -7.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $151,240.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

