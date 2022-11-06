VVS Finance (VVS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.76 Million

VVS Finance (VVS) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 6th. During the last week, VVS Finance has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. VVS Finance has a market capitalization of $197.89 million and $1.76 million worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VVS Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VVS Finance Token Profile

VVS Finance launched on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 50,478,619,574,081 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,657,267,016,504 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VVS Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VVS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

