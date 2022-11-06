Wojak Finance Trading Down 4.4% Over Last Week (WOJ)

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Over the last seven days, Wojak Finance has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Wojak Finance has a total market cap of $155.91 million and approximately $33,434.00 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wojak Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wojak Finance Profile

Wojak Finance launched on September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 22,566,388,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,559,353,185 tokens. The official message board for Wojak Finance is medium.com/@wojtoken. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wojak Finance is woj.finance.

Wojak Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

