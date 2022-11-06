Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.14 Billion

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 6th. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be bought for about $20,926.14 or 1.00060180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $5.14 billion and approximately $78.78 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003353 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.47 or 0.00587901 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,431.22 or 0.30622794 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000308 BTC.
Wrapped Bitcoin Profile
Wrapped Bitcoin’s launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 245,480 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @wrappedbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
