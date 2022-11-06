XSGD Tops One Day Trading Volume of $462,323.00 (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 6th. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. One XSGD token can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00002856 BTC on exchanges. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $51.85 million and $462,323.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About XSGD

XSGD’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,715,293 tokens. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

