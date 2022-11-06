Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 935 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 935 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 74 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 896 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $86.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,221 shares of company stock valued at $20,099,793. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

