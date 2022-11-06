Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 7,064 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 84.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,445 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in CVS Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in CVS Health by 22.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 212,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $21,472,000 after purchasing an additional 39,001 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in CVS Health by 117.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,124 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 16,289 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in CVS Health by 7.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 73,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CVS opened at $99.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $130.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.97.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.62%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.33.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

