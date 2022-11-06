Zambesigold Reaches One Day Volume of $110,141.00 (ZGD)

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. In the last week, Zambesigold has traded 5% higher against the dollar. Zambesigold has a total market cap of $58.17 million and approximately $110,141.00 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zambesigold token can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00002478 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zambesigold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.05 or 0.00594848 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,565.68 or 0.30984663 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Zambesigold Profile

Zambesigold’s launch date was May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zambesigold is zambesigold.co.za.

Zambesigold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zambesigold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zambesigold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zambesigold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zambesigold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.