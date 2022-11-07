10,354 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) Purchased by WorthPointe LLC

WorthPointe LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. WorthPointe LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PMAY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 242.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth about $124,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PMAY stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,746. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.13.

