13,865 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Purchased by Phraction Management LLC

Phraction Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,865 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,000. Autodesk accounts for 1.6% of Phraction Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Autodesk by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 645 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the software company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,846,439,000 after buying an additional 230,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.52.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $1.62 on Monday, reaching $195.31. 26,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,855. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 76.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $335.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

