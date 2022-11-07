1eco Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $95.86 Million (1ECO)

1eco (1ECO) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 7th. During the last week, 1eco has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. One 1eco token can currently be purchased for $1.81 or 0.00008795 BTC on popular exchanges. 1eco has a total market cap of $95.86 million and $2,856.00 worth of 1eco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 1eco alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.12 or 0.00600227 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,412.99 or 0.31264854 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000287 BTC.

About 1eco

1eco launched on August 25th, 2021. 1eco’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,079,297 tokens. 1eco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1eco is www.1eco.io. The Reddit community for 1eco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld/. 1eco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco.

1eco Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.1eco coin is an ERC-20 governance coin for the 1eco ecosystem. 1eco coin are issued to decentralize ownership and governance of the 1eco ecosystem. Participants must stake 1eco coin to participate and influence in policy proposals and major policy decisions for the development of the 1eco ecosystem, and also participate in DID node operation to make the ecosystem run efficiently.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1eco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1eco should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1eco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1eco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1eco and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.