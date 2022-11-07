227,315 Shares in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Acquired by MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 227,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned about 0.21% of Sprouts Farmers Market as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SFM. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 103.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at $45,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 59.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 112.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SFM traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.68. The company had a trading volume of 29,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,929. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SFM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

In other news, insider John Scott Neal sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $76,796.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,887.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

