2,814 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Bought by WealthTrust Asset Management LLC

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,814 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at about $423,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 4.8% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at about $423,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Generac by 36.4% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Generac by 24.7% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Generac from $406.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Generac from $131.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.50.

Generac Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Generac

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $100.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.02. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $98.65 and a one year high of $463.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.09.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,950,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

