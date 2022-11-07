4D Molecular Therapeutics (FDMT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.60% and a negative net margin of 3,583.87%. On average, analysts expect 4D Molecular Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDMT traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.32. 263,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,016. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.46. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $26.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDMT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

