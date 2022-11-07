6,152 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Bought by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $158.86. 2,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,946. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.67. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
