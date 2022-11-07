949 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Purchased by FWL Investment Management LLC

FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 949 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the software company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Adobe by 1.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,558 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Adobe by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the software company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock traded up $12.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $298.65. 144,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,617,067. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $316.96 and its 200 day moving average is $371.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $138.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $699.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. Adobe’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,008.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ricks purchased 1,200 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.78.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.