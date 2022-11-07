AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.65-$3.69 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.20 billion-$15.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.78 billion.

ABBV stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.10. 56,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,667,723. The company has a market cap of $258.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $115.01 and a 52 week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 157.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $157.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $457,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

