Absolute Software (ABST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $52.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.70 million. On average, analysts expect Absolute Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Absolute Software Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABST opened at $10.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.71. Absolute Software has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $12.59.

Absolute Software Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0585 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.08%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABST. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Absolute Software

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABST. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Absolute Software by 73.1% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 767,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 324,264 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 106.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 561,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 289,500 shares during the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC grew its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 33.5% in the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 278,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 69,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 28.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 25,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 8.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides software services that support the management and security of computing devices, applications, data, and networks for various organizations. The company's Absolute platform offer Absolute Visibility that provides information on device hardware, software, and location; Absolute Control that provide remediation capabilities, such as the ability to remotely freeze devices and delete data; Absolute Resilience, which offer remote scripting, self-healing for critical apps, investigation and recovery services, and sensitive data identification; Absolute Ransomware Response that enables organizations to assess their ransomware preparedness for endpoints, monitors their endpoint cyber hygiene across the entire device fleet and allows for an expedited endpoint recovery; Absolute VPN an enterprise solution; Absolute ZTNA that protects networks and employees with real time risk analysis; and Absolute Insights for Network provides real-time data about device, application, and network performance in a single pane of glass.

