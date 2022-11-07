ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target Cut to $21.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.16.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $14.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.52. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $28.06.

Insider Activity

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.49% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%. The business had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,804 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $44,331.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,132.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Articles

