Adicet Bio (ACET) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.11). Adicet Bio had a negative net margin of 93.18% and a negative return on equity of 16.98%. On average, analysts expect Adicet Bio to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ACET traded up $1.29 on Monday, reaching $19.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,938. The firm has a market cap of $766.99 million, a PE ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.78. Adicet Bio has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $21.17.

In other news, insider Blake Aftab sold 8,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $131,250.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,176 shares in the company, valued at $572,313.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Chen Schor sold 66,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $1,122,701.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,880.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Blake Aftab sold 8,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $131,250.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,176 shares in the company, valued at $572,313.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 86,206 shares of company stock worth $1,439,068 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACET. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 204.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Adicet Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 55.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 15.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 18.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACET shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Adicet Bio to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

