Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,143 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 123.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,008.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. KGI Securities started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.78.

ADBE stock traded up $6.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $292.73. The company had a trading volume of 107,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,067. The firm has a market cap of $136.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $316.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

