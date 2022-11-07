ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Receives $29.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

ADTN has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ADTRAN to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ADTRAN

In other ADTRAN news, CEO Brian Protiva sold 26,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $652,984.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,609 shares in the company, valued at $8,146,205.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADTRAN

ADTRAN Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTN. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 6.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 0.9% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 852,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 19.4% during the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 176,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $20.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.34 and its 200-day moving average is $20.25. ADTRAN has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.21 and a beta of 1.40.

ADTRAN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.