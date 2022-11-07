ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.74

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.74 and last traded at $19.74, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.74.
ADVA Optical Networking Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.39.
ADVA Optical Networking Company Profile
ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.
