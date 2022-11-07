Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Shares Gap Down to $19.48

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.48, but opened at $18.96. Aehr Test Systems shares last traded at $19.30, with a volume of 1,562 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on AEHR. William Blair began coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.12 million, a PE ratio of 63.61 and a beta of 1.64.

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth B. Spink sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,101.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Howard T. Slayen sold 10,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,335. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth B. Spink sold 30,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $559,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,101.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,016 shares of company stock worth $1,703,311. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEHR. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 104.5% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 134,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 68,610 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 48.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 102,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 33,638 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 76.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 364,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 158,500 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 18.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 310,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

