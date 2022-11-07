Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $163.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.67.

Shares of AMG stock traded up $13.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.82. 29,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.90. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $108.12 and a 52-week high of $191.53.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $464,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 35.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

