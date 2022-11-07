Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Shares Up 8.4%

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $137.81 and last traded at $134.37. 2,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 262,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $163.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 10.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.74 and a 200-day moving average of $124.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Trading of Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 85.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

